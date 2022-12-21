Titan Mining extends credit facility maturity date
Dec. 21, 2022 6:26 AM ETTitan Mining Corporation (TIMCF), TI:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Titan Mining (OTCPK:TMICF) has extended the maturity date of its $40M credit facility with National Bank of Canada from December 6, 2023 to December 6, 2024 .
- Concurrently, the guarantee provided by the company’s Executive Chairman through Augusta Investments and its related entity was also extended to December 6, 2024.
“I am pleased we were able to extend the maturity of the Credit Facility with National Bank to late 2024. This will provide flexibility to our capital structure and allow for capital and exploration investment at our Empire State Mine,” said Don Taylor, CEO
