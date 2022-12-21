Nano One and Umicore enter agreement for battery materials process technology

  • Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) and Umicore, a circular materials technology company, enter joint development agreement (or JDA) on production process technologies for cathode active materials (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries.
  • Under the agreement, Umicore will evaluate Nano One's patented M2CAM One-Pot process technology with the intention

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.