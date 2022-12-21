Nano One and Umicore enter agreement for battery materials process technology
Dec. 21, 2022 6:37 AM ETNano One Materials Corp. (NNOMF), NANO:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) and Umicore, a circular materials technology company, enter joint development agreement (or JDA) on production process technologies for cathode active materials (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries.
- Under the agreement, Umicore will evaluate Nano One's patented M2CAM One-Pot process technology with the intention to integrate it with Umicore's proprietary process technology for the production of high nickel NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt) CAM.
- With the agreement both parties aim to leverage their respective technologies and know-how to further increase the throughput rate while reducing the costs and environmental footprint of CAM production.
- Yves Van Rompaey, senior VP Corporate Research and Development at Umicore, commented: "Innovating for a sustainable future is at the core of our business, both through organic developments and by forging research partnerships or jointly developing technologies with third parties. Our development agreement with Nano One allows us to study the feasibility of their technology with the potential and ambition to further decrease the carbon footprint and costs of CAM production. We look forward to fostering a collaborative working relationship with the Nano One team."
Comments (2)