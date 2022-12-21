Sleep Country agrees to acquire Silk & Snow in all-cash deal
Dec. 21, 2022 6:39 AM ETSleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (SCCAF), ZZZ:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canada's leading sleep partner, Sleep Country Canada Holdings (OTCPK:SCCAF) to acquire 100% ownership of Toronto-based Silk & Snow Inc., recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing online retailers of thoughtfully made sleep essentials.
- Sleep Country will pay ~$24.0M in cash at closing and has agreed to pay up to an additional $19.45M in cash in early 2026 based on Silk and Snow achieving certain growth and profitability targets in aggregate for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025.
- Silk & Snow will operate as an independent entity within Sleep Country, led by Chow as CEO and Mo as COO who both will join the Sleep Country's senior leadership team.
- The deal will be financed through Sleep Country's cash on hand and revolving credit facility.
The transaction is expected to close effective January 1, 2023.
Comments