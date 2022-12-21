Celyad stock slumps 25% as blood cancer drug CYAD-211 gets axed in strategic review

Dec. 21, 2022 6:42 AM ETCelyad Oncology SA (CYAD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Laptop computer stand on wooden meeting table

BongkarnThanyakij

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) said it will discontinue the development of its multiple myeloma therapy CYAD-211 as part of a strategic and financial review.

The Belgium-based company said that, under its new business strategy, it has compiled a broad IP estate that controls

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.