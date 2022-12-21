Enviva announces long-term, 800,000 metric ton per year contract

Dec. 21, 2022 6:45 AM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Enviva (NYSE:EVA) signs a new 10-year take-or-pay off-take fuel supply contract with an existing European customer, extendable for up to five years.
  • The company expects to supply 800,000 metric tons of industrial-grade wood pellets per year, with deliveries expected to commence

