Enviva announces long-term, 800,000 metric ton per year contract
Dec. 21, 2022 6:45 AM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Enviva (NYSE:EVA) signs a new 10-year take-or-pay off-take fuel supply contract with an existing European customer, extendable for up to five years.
- The company expects to supply 800,000 metric tons of industrial-grade wood pellets per year, with deliveries expected to commence during 2027.
- Terms and conditions related to this new contract reflect the strong pricing environment for woody biomass and are generally in line with other recently executed long-term contracts.
- Enviva’s total weighted-average remaining term of take-or-pay off-take contracts is ~14 years, with a total contracted revenue backlog of now over $23B.This contracted revenue backlog is complemented by a customer sales pipeline exceeding $50B, which includes contracts in various stages of negotiation.
