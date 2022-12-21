Starbucks dips after Jefferies moves to the ratings sidelines

Dec. 21, 2022 6:58 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop

JohnFScott/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Jefferies turned cautious on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday with a downgrade on the coffee store operator to Hold from Buy ahead of the expectation for a recession in the 2023-2024 time period.

Analyst

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.