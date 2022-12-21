Tesla set to pursue more layoffs, freeze hiring - Electrek

Tesla is set to pursue further layoffs and freeze hiring, according to Electrek.

The outlet said that the Austin-based automaker is currently implementing a new hiring freeze and plans further layoffs into 2023. Curing “a reliable source familiar with the matter,” Electrek said Tesla has already communicated the hiring freeze plans with employees and expects layoffs to be completed in Q1 2023.

The extent of the layoffs and the potential areas of the business targeted for headcount reductions were not specified. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 1.35% in premarket trading.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more on Tesla stock’s recent tumble.