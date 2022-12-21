Calliditas CEO buys 50K shares through warrant exercise

Dec. 21, 2022 7:02 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Calliditas Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CALT) CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander has acquired 50,000 shares through its warrant program 2019/2022.
  • Following the new subscription, Aguiar-Lucander holds 643,000 common shares in the company.
  • The majority of the members of management who are eligible option holders in the program have today net purchased shares via the warrant program 2019/2022, which includes 422,500 warrants and can be exercised up to and including December 31, 2022.
  • To partially fund the share purchases, the option holders in the program, including the CEO and eligible members of management, have sold shares.
  • This sale, which consisted of 352,500 shares, was made in a block transaction.

