Calliditas CEO buys 50K shares through warrant exercise
Dec. 21, 2022 7:02 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Calliditas Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CALT) CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander has acquired 50,000 shares through its warrant program 2019/2022.
- Following the new subscription, Aguiar-Lucander holds 643,000 common shares in the company.
- The majority of the members of management who are eligible option holders in the program have today net purchased shares via the warrant program 2019/2022, which includes 422,500 warrants and can be exercised up to and including December 31, 2022.
- To partially fund the share purchases, the option holders in the program, including the CEO and eligible members of management, have sold shares.
- This sale, which consisted of 352,500 shares, was made in a block transaction.
