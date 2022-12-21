Rite Aid Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.17, revenue of $6.08B beats by $140M

Dec. 21, 2022 7:04 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Rite Aid press release (NYSE:RAD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $6.08B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
  • Shares +8.8% PM.
  • “Our third quarter beat consensus on top and bottom line, and we’re pleased with our results at

