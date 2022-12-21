Mortgage applications up by 0.9% as rates reach lowest level since September

Dec. 21, 2022 7:05 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Online mortgage application form

courtneyk

  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: 0.9% vs. +3.2% prior.
  • Purchase Index: -0.1% vs. +4.0% prior.
  • Refinance Index: +6.0% vs. +2.8% prior.
  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.34% compared with 6.42% in the prior week.
  • "The Federal Reserve raised

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.