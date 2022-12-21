Mortgage applications up by 0.9% as rates reach lowest level since September
Dec. 21, 2022 7:05 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: 0.9% vs. +3.2% prior.
- Purchase Index: -0.1% vs. +4.0% prior.
- Refinance Index: +6.0% vs. +2.8% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.34% compared with 6.42% in the prior week.
- "The Federal Reserve raised its short-term rate target last week, but longer-term rates, including mortgage rates, declined for the week, with the 30-year conforming rate reaching 6.34 percent – its lowest level since September," Mike Fratantoni, Mortgage Bankers Association's SVP and chief economist, said.
- "This is a particularly slow time of year for homebuying, so it is not surprising that purchase applications did not move much in response to lower mortgage rates," Fratantoni said.
- "The latest data on the housing market show that homebuilders are pulling back the pace of new construction in response to low levels of traffic, and we expect this weakness in demand will persist in 2023, as the U.S. is likely to enter a recession," he added.
- However, if mortgage rates continue to trend down, as we are forecasting, more buyers are likely to return to the market later in the year, as affordability improves with both lower rates and slower home-price growth, according to Fratantoni.
Comments