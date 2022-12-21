Palantir reaches £75M enterprise agreement with UK defense ministry
Dec. 21, 2022 7:09 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Palantir Technologies' (NYSE:PLTR) UK division has reached a £75M enterprise agreement with the UK Ministry of Defence to support the latter's digital transformation.
- The transformation, led by Defence Digital and powered by Palantir (PLTR), will see the defense ministry treat data as a strategic asset, leveraging it to deliver superior military advantage and greater efficiency across the enterprise.
- The three-year agreement will enable any part of UK Defence to gain access to Palantir software across multiple classifications.
