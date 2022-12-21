Palantir reaches £75M enterprise agreement with UK defense ministry

Dec. 21, 2022 7:09 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Palantir Technologies' (NYSE:PLTR) UK division has reached a £75M enterprise agreement with the UK Ministry of Defence to support the latter's digital transformation.
  • The transformation, led by Defence Digital and powered by Palantir (PLTR), will see the defense ministry treat data as a strategic asset, leveraging it to deliver superior military advantage and greater efficiency across the enterprise.
  • The three-year agreement will enable any part of UK Defence to gain access to Palantir software across multiple classifications.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.