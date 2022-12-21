Acutus stock rises as Medtronic to pay $17M milestone under heart device pact

Dec. 21, 2022 7:10 AM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB), MDTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medtronic office in Pointe-Claire, QC, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) said it will get a $17M milestone payment from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) as a submission for CE Mark in the EU was undertaken for its left-heart access portfolio.
  • Acutus noted that on June

