Foran obtains $150M project finance credit facility

Dec. 21, 2022 7:12 AM ETForan Mining Corporation (FMCXF), FOM:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Foran Mining (OTCQX:FMCXF) closes a $150M senior secured project credit facility with a fund managed by Sprott Resource Lending.
  •  Funds from the credit facility will be used towards construction of the McIlvenna Bay project in east-central Saskatchewan as well as general corporate purposes.
  • The credit facility consists of a $150M non-revolving project credit facility with a maturity date of September 30, 2030.
  • The company has received an initial advance of $29.5M.
  • Interest shall accrue at a floating rate equal to 6.95% per annum plus the greater of SOFR and 2.00% per annum. 

