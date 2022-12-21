Foran obtains $150M project finance credit facility
Dec. 21, 2022 7:12 AM ETForan Mining Corporation (FMCXF), FOM:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Foran Mining (OTCQX:FMCXF) closes a $150M senior secured project credit facility with a fund managed by Sprott Resource Lending.
- Funds from the credit facility will be used towards construction of the McIlvenna Bay project in east-central Saskatchewan as well as general corporate purposes.
- The credit facility consists of a $150M non-revolving project credit facility with a maturity date of September 30, 2030.
- The company has received an initial advance of $29.5M.
- Interest shall accrue at a floating rate equal to 6.95% per annum plus the greater of SOFR and 2.00% per annum.
Comments