United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Ishbia signs deal to buy majority stake in Phoenix Suns

Dec. 21, 2022 7:20 AM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)MSFT, BABABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

NBA store front in New York

helen89

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Mat Ishbia agreed to a deal late on Tuesday to buy the majority stake in the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, forking over a record sum of $4B in the process.

