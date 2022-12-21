Carvana cut to Hold at Truist amid debt restructuring risk

Dec. 21, 2022 7:23 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Carvana Vehicle Transport loader. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) lost another bull on Wednesday as Truist Securities stepped to the sidelines.

The bank’s analysts advised that their rating was moving to Hold from a prior Buy. Additionally, the team cut its price target

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.