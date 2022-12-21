Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) lost another bull on Wednesday as Truist Securities stepped to the sidelines.

The bank’s analysts advised that their rating was moving to Hold from a prior Buy. Additionally, the team cut its price target drastically, from $50 to just $5.

“Our move to a Hold reflects the risk to equity holders from a potential debt restructuring, which could happen if management looks to bring high debt servicing costs under control as the business continues to face headwinds from a tough macro,” the downgrade explained. “While the company has been aggressively cutting fixed expense, we also see execution risks as elevated. As a result, we opt to move to the sidelines.”

Carvana (CVNA) stock has crashed over 98% in 2022.

