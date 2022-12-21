Pfizer's ulcerative colitis drug etrasimod gets review in US, EU
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of oral therapy etrasimod to treat patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
- The FDA is expected to make a decision in H2 2023.
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also accepted the company's marketing authorization application (MAA) for etrasimod in the same patient population. The EMA's decision is anticipated in H1 2024.
- UC is an inflammatory bowel disease which causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract.
- The filings were backed by data from a phase 3 program, which included the studies ELEVATE UC 52 and ELEVATE UC 12.
