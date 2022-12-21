Odd Burger Corporation announces offering of up to $5M
Dec. 21, 2022 7:41 AM ETOdd Burger Corporation (ODDAF), ODD:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Odd Burger (OTCQB:ODDAF) announces a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 4M units and a maximum of 20M units of the company at a price of $0.25/unit for minimum gross proceeds of $1M and maximum of $5M.
Each unit shall be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the company.
Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of twenty-four months from the closing cate of the offering.
The offering is anticipated to close on or about January 20, 2023.
Comments