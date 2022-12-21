BioNTech starts phase 1 trial of mRNA herpes vaccine
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said the first person was dosed in a phase 1 trial of its mRNA herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine candidate BNT163 to prevent genital lesions caused by HSV-2 and potentially HSV-1.
- The trial is expected to enroll about 100 healthy volunteers in the U.S. aged 18 years to 55 years without current or history of symptomatic genital herpes infections.
- "BNT163 is based on three non-infectious mRNA-encoded HSV-2 glycoproteins. We aim to induce a broad immune response which is directed against multiple antigens of the virus and mobilizes various immune effectors to support virus neutralization and clearance," said BioNTech Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci.
- BNT163 is the first candidate from BioNTech's infectious disease mRNA vaccine collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to enter the clinic, according to the company.
- BioNTech said that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~500M people globally are estimated to be affected by genital infections caused by HSV-2,1 with painful genital lesions, an increased risk for meningitis and high levels of emotional distress.
