Performant and CAQH announce strategic partnership
Dec. 21, 2022 7:47 AM ETPerformant Financial Corporation (PFMT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare announced a partnership to improve payment integrity and coordination of benefits programs for health plans, including regional and community-based health plans.
- This initiative reflects both organizations’ commitment to driving savings, claims accuracy, and administrative simplification.
- The partnership leverages the company’s proprietary software platform and services, and CAQH’s one-of-a-kind registry of member coverage information to enable participating health plans to identify third-party healthcare coverage before paying claims.
- Both organizations have a long history of improving payment accuracy for health plans and providers, and saw an opportunity to provide regional and community-based health plans more tailored support.
