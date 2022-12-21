Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) announced plans to open Popeyes locations in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The restaurant chain said that it plans to open “dozens of Popeyes restaurants across Kazakhstan in coming years. The move adds to recently announced expansion plans in France, Poland, and Czechia.

"We're excited to introduce our iconic Louisiana-style chicken to guests in Kazakhstan with Eldar Abdrazakov, a highly reputable local investor" CEO Thiago Santelmo said. “This is the first deal for Popeyes in Central Asia, representing a gateway for the region and opening-up new expansion opportunities for the brand in the coming years."

