Restaurant Brands continues eastward expansion in Kazakhstan

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases

Scott Olson

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) announced plans to open Popeyes locations in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The restaurant chain said that it plans to open “dozens of Popeyes restaurants across Kazakhstan in coming years. The move adds to recently announced expansion

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.