Usha Resources shareholders approve spin-out of Formation Metals
Dec. 21, 2022 7:57 AM ETUsha Resources Ltd. (USHAF), USHA:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Mineral acquisition and exploration company Usha Resources (OTCQB:USHAF) (TSXV:USHA:CA) said its shareholders have approved a proposed spin-out of the unit Formation Metals.
- The special resolution was approved at the Dec. 16 annual general and special meeting by 99.76% of the votes cast.
- According to the plan of arrangement, USHA shareholders will receive one share of Formation Metals for every five shares.
- Formation Metals will then hold the company's interest in the Nicobat Nickel Project.
- The arrangement is in accordance with the announcement made on Nov. 29.
- The remaining closing conditions will be sought in Jan. 2023.
- Source: Press Release
