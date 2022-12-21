Usha Resources shareholders approve spin-out of Formation Metals

Dec. 21, 2022

  • Mineral acquisition and exploration company Usha Resources (OTCQB:USHAF) (TSXV:USHA:CA) said its shareholders have approved a proposed spin-out of the unit Formation Metals.
  • The special resolution was approved at the Dec. 16 annual general and special meeting by 99.76% of the votes cast.
  • According to the plan of arrangement, USHA shareholders will receive one share of Formation Metals for every five shares.
  • Formation Metals will then hold the company's interest in the Nicobat Nickel Project.
  • The arrangement is in accordance with the announcement made on Nov. 29.
  • The remaining closing conditions will be sought in Jan. 2023.
