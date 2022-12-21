UAT Group’s subsidiary, H2O Processing to acquire discharge well interest
Dec. 21, 2022 8:04 AM ETUmbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (UATG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCPK:UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing has entered into an agreement with Bellows Operating Salt Water Discharge to purchase a 50% stake interest in one of its salt water discharge sites.
- H2O Processing will enhance existing capabilities when it delivers additional equipment to the Asherton site as well as improving the sites green architecture, operational efficiencies and doubling capacity to 7,500 bbl/day of water and 1,800 bbl/month. Initial projections of $1.9M are expected with revenues increasing to just over $2.8M as additional equipment is delivered to site.
