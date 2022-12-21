Lucid Group begins deliveries of Air model to customers in Europe

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) traded higher on Wednesday after the electric vehicle maker announced that it has begun deliveries of Lucid Air in Europe. The first customers to get their hands on the all-electric vehicle were in Germany and the Netherlands.

Lucid Air launched in Europe with the limited-production of two versions of the Dream Edition. Dream Edition Performance features two motors producing a combined 828 kW (1,111 horsepower) and an all-electric driving range of 799 km on the WLTP combined cycle. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Meanwhile, Dream Edition Range features an industry-leading electric driving range of up to 883 km on the WLTP combined cycle. Dream Edition Range is also powered by two motors, producing 696 kW (933 horsepower).

Lucid Motors (LCID) has a European headquarters in Amsterdam and is actively expanding its physical presence in the region. The automaker recently opened its third retail location and first combined service, delivery, and sales center in Europe, located in Hilversum, the Netherlands, outside of Amsterdam. Earlier in the year, Lucid has studio openings in Geneva, Switzerland and Munich, Germany.

Shares of LCID rose 1.80% premarket on Wednesday.

