Lucid Group begins deliveries of Air model to customers in Europe

Dec. 21, 2022 8:04 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Europe map

pawel.gaul

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) traded higher on Wednesday after the electric vehicle maker announced that it has begun deliveries of Lucid Air in Europe. The first customers to get their hands on the all-electric vehicle were in Germany and the Netherlands.

Comments (1)

