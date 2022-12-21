Evolv Technology announces $75M in non-dilutive debt financing

Dec. 21, 2022 8:10 AM ETEvolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Evolv Technology (NASDAQ:EVLV) announces $75M in non-dilutive debt financing facility with Silicon Valley Bank.
  • The facility is expected to support company’s rapidly growing subscription offering.
  • “We believe the non-dilutive capital from this debt facility will further strengthen our already strong

