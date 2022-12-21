Citi analyst Peter Christiansen called out Block (NYSE:SQ) as a "compelling buying opportunity" as he figures investors have priced in a deeper economic trough than he expects. Note that the shares have dropped 61% in the past year.

Still, the fintech's earnings will hinge on efficiency gains, tighter discretionary spend, and slower hiring. Those actions have already resulted in 20%-25% expense reductions in the last two quarters, Christiansen said. Block (SQ) stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading.

"Coupled with expectations for 23%-24% gross profit growth, we estimate Block's (SQ) EBITDA margin could near ~20% in 2023, up 500 bps Y/Y," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

The bulk of the gains are expected in H2 2023-H1 2024. But a "soft landing" scenario leads to a 40% three-year EBITDA CAGR.

The stock currently sits at an all-time low EV/gross profit (~5x CY'23) and EV/EBITDA multiple of ~28x. His new $90 price target, which is down from prior PT $135, is based on a 35x-40x EV/EBITDA multiple against CY'23 estimate. Block (SQ) stock closed at $61.41 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley on Tuesday made the bull case for Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) as fintech boost their focus on products and services where they have a competitive advantage.

