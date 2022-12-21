Aldeyra files for FDA approval of ADX‑2191 for rare eye cancer

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of ADX‑2191 (methotrexate injection, USP) to treat primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVL).

PVL is a type of primary central nervous system lymphoma which occurs in the eye. The company noted that there is no FDA-approved therapy for this rare cancer.

The NDA was backed by data from published literature on the safety and efficacy of methotrexate to treat PVL and safety data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed GUARD, of ADX‑2191 for preventing proliferative vitreoretinopathy.

"ADX-2191 is a novel formulation of methotrexate that is designed to be vitreous-compatible and has the potential to be the first marketed drug for patients suffering from primary vitreoretinal lymphoma," said Aldeyra's President and CEO Todd Brady.

The company has requested priority review of the NDA.

Aldeyra added that a Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss the completion of clinical development of ADX-2191 for preventing proliferative vitreoretinopathy is planned for H1 2023, and results from the phase 2 trial of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa are expected in the H1 2023.

ADX-2191 has already received FDA's orphan drug designation for treating PVL.

ALDX +4.10% to $6.35 premarket Dec. 21