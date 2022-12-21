MingZhu Logistics enters into SPA to acquire Feipeng Global for $15M

Dec. 21, 2022 8:16 AM ETMingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Feipeng Global, a services provider of slack coal transportation for the "first and last mile" by road-railway intermodal system in Xinjiang, China.
  • The acquisition is valued at ~$15M and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.