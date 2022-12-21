MingZhu Logistics enters into SPA to acquire Feipeng Global for $15M
Dec. 21, 2022 8:16 AM ETMingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Feipeng Global, a services provider of slack coal transportation for the "first and last mile" by road-railway intermodal system in Xinjiang, China.
- The acquisition is valued at ~$15M and is expected to be immediately accretive to MingZhu's revenue, gross margin and net income.
- Under terms of the SPA, MingZhu acquired 100% of Feipeng for ~$15M, of which $10M will be paid in cash upon closing in form of cash.
- Feipeng shall receive a certain number of shares valued at ~$5M if it achieves a targeted net income of $2.4M during the calendar year 2023.
Comments