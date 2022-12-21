Freshworks slips as Wolfe Research downgrades on worries over slowing growth, economy

Dec. 21, 2022 8:20 AM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Quality management with QA (assurance), QC (control) and improvement. Standardisation and certification concept. Compliance to regulations and standards. Manager or auditor working on computer.

NicoElNino

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares fell almost 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday as investment firm Wolfe Research downgraded the marketing and sales software company, citing worries over slowing growth and the weakening global economy.

Analyst Alex Zukin lowered his

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.