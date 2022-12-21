Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) named Lou Balmer-Millar as chief sustainability officer, adding to her role as senior vice president of the large power systems division within the energy and transportation segment at the maker of heavy equipment.

Balmer-Millar succeeds Julie Lagacy, who was Caterpillar's (CAT) first chief sustainability & strategy officer and plans to retire February 1 after nearly 35 years, the company announced.

Balmer-Millar, who was worked Caterpillar (CAT) for 20 years, will report directly to Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Before to joining the company, she led materials and chemical engineering research efforts at the environmental molecular science laboratory of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

She has a Ph.D. in materials science from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a bachelor of science in engineering from The Pennsylvania State University.