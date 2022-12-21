GOGL, CEI and BYSI are among pre market gainers
- Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) +33% announces improvement of Pure-Vu® EVS System for use in upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding Procedures Following Successful Pre-Clinical Tests.
- Laser Photonics (LASE) +24% secures order from the largest glass manufacturer in North America.
- InflaRx (IFRX) +16% announces amendment of Co-Development Agreement and additional equity investment by Staidson in connection with regulatory filing in china for anti-C5a-Antibody for treatment of COVID-19.
- ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) +20% stock soars 30% as Zynlonta gets approval in EU for blood cancer subtype.
- F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) +18%.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) +14%.
- NIKE (NKE) +11% Q2 earnings call release
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) +11% surges 88% on one-for-twelve reverse stock split.
- 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) +11%.
- BeyondSpring (BYSI) +11%.
- Solid Power (SLDP) +6% and BMW Deepen Joint Development Partnership.
- Camber Energy (CEI) +6%.
- PLDT (PHI) +6%.
- Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) +6%.
- Koninklijke Philips (PHG) +6% says tests show recalled devices not likely to cause serious harm to health.
- Tuniu (TOUR) +6%.
- Rite Aid (RAD) +5% Q3 earnings call release
