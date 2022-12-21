Baosheng Media Group receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency
Dec. 21, 2022 8:28 AM ETBaosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) received Nasdaq non compliance notification over minimum bid price requirement.
- The company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until June 19, 2023, to regain compliance.
To regain compliance, the company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.
In the event the company does not regain compliance by June 19, 2023, the company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.
- The company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares, to regain compliance.
