Baosheng Media Group receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency

Dec. 21, 2022 8:28 AM ETBaosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) received Nasdaq non compliance notification over minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until June 19, 2023, to regain compliance.

  • To regain compliance, the company's ordinary shares must have a closing

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.