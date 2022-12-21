U.S. current account deficit narrows more than expected in Q3
Dec. 21, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Q3 Current Account: -$217.1B vs. -$222.0B consensus, -$238.7B previous (revised from -$251.1B).
- The U.S. current account deficit — or the combined balances on trade in goods and services and income flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries —narrowed by $21.6B, or 9.1% during Q3 vs. Q2.
- The Q3 deficit was 3.4% of current-dollar gross domestic product, down from 3.8% in Q2.
- The narrower deficit mostly reflected a decreased deficit on goods that was partly offset by a decreased surplus on primary income and an increased deficit on secondary income.
- Last week, business inventories rose 0.3% in October, slightly less than expected.
