U.S. current account deficit narrows more than expected in Q3

Dec. 21, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Q3 Current Account: -$217.1B vs. -$222.0B consensus, -$238.7B previous (revised from -$251.1B).
  • The U.S. current account deficit — or the combined balances on trade in goods and services and income flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries —narrowed by $21.6B, or 9.1% during Q3

