AMC Entertainment ends talks to buy some Cineworld assets

Dec. 21, 2022 8:32 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), CNNWQBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

AMC Theatre, downtown Chattanooga

J. Michael Jones

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) said talks with Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ) lenders to buy some theaters in the U.S. and Europe have ended after an agreement wasn't reached. AMC rose 2.4% in premarket trading.
  • While AMC reserves the right to continue

Comments (1)

