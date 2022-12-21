AMC Entertainment ends talks to buy some Cineworld assets
Dec. 21, 2022
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) said talks with Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ) lenders to buy some theaters in the U.S. and Europe have ended after an agreement wasn't reached. AMC rose 2.4% in premarket trading.
- While AMC reserves the right to continue to explore the acquisition of the assets, there can be no assurance that any discussions with resume, AMC said in an 8-K filing. AMC (AMC) planned to finance the purchase through issuance by AMC of APEs and debt financing provided by the lenders of Cineworld.
- Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ) - the No. 2 global cinema chain that filed for bankruptcy in September - said earlier this month that it intends to emerge from protection intact, denying a report that it was considering selling off Eastern European operations.
- The company filed for bankruptcy in Texas with a pile of debt and leases amounting to near $9B. There's a good chance control of the company ends up with its creditors; it had said it anticipated emerging from bankruptcy protection in the first quarter of 2023.
