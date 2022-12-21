Genmab files for approval of blood cancer therapy epcoritamab in Japan

Dec. 21, 2022 8:35 AM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB), ABBVGNMSF, GMXAYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medicine Concept

XtockImages

  • Genmab (GMAB) (GMXAY) (OTCPK:GNMSF) submitted a new drug application (NDA) to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) to treat patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who had two or more lines of systemic therapy.
  • The filing was backed by data from phase 2 trials — EPCORE NHL-3 and EPCORE NHL-1.
  • Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
  • The drug is also under priority review in the U.S. for similar patient population. The FDA is expected make a decision by May 21.
  • GMAB -2.52% to $42.08 premarket Dec. 21

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.