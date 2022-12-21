Genmab files for approval of blood cancer therapy epcoritamab in Japan
Dec. 21, 2022 8:35 AM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB), ABBVGNMSF, GMXAYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Genmab (GMAB) (GMXAY) (OTCPK:GNMSF) submitted a new drug application (NDA) to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) to treat patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who had two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- The filing was backed by data from phase 2 trials — EPCORE NHL-3 and EPCORE NHL-1.
- Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
- The drug is also under priority review in the U.S. for similar patient population. The FDA is expected make a decision by May 21.
- GMAB -2.52% to $42.08 premarket Dec. 21
Comments