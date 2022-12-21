Nike soars off earnings star power; gains for Under Armour, Lululemon, Foot Locker

Nike (NYSE:NKE) blazed to a double-digit gain in early trading on Wednesday after impressing investors with its FQ2 earnings report and guiding for FY23 revenue growth in the low teens. Analysts on Wall Street have been energized by the report, with bull ratings being reiterated and price targets set higher. The common theme is that Nike is recovering fast from an inventory overhang and displaying its brand strength.

Wells Fargo said Nike (NKE) NKE put up an encouraging F2Q print, with accelerating 17% topline growth, as well as better gross margin and SG&A. The firm said the most encouraging data point was the sequential improvement in inventories. Also of note, Nike Digital expanded 34% during the quarter, led by the highest member demand quarter ever across new and particularly repeat buying members. "Encouragingly, this momentum has carried and even accelerated into 3Q, with strong DD demand over Black Friday/Cyber Week in North America," noted analyst Kate Fitzsimons. Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and took its price target to $135.

Oppenheimer said it viewed the Nike (NKE) report as decidedly upbeat and suggestive of a now even more powerful, digitally-driven business model after the company navigating successfully amid more challenged macro conditions in the U.S. and abroad. In a follow-up phone conversation, NKE senior leadership indicated to the firm that they are very pleased with progress made clearing excess product and now views risks of more aggressive clearance as minimal.

Meanwhile, Barclays raved over the quarter. Analyst Adrienne Yih noted NKE's quarter is proof of its brand strength and innovation in driving material sales demand from both "rarely-seen aggressive" promotions of Nike-branded apparel and "strong full-price realization" in footwear. However, the firm remained at Equal Weight given a significant expansion of the valuation multiple attributed to the NKE shares in what it believes to be an increasingly uncertain demand backdrop.

For its part, Evercore ISI said Outperform-rated Nike (NKE) has been a more controversial stock recently after the seasonal excess apparel inventory disappointment, but the company seems to have quickly regained its form with a strong beat & raise quarter. Inventory normalization continues to track according to plan. Notably, strong Black Friday weekend momentum has accelerated through the first few weeks of December.

Elsewhere, Raymond James hiked its price target on Nike (NKE) to $130 from $99, Baird increased its PT to $130 from $120, BMO Capital boosted its PT to $120 from $110, and Morgan Stanley lifted its PT to $138 from $127.

Shares of Nike (NKE) ripped a gain of 11.45% in premarket action on Wednesday. Under Armour (UAA) rose 4.30% and Lululemon (LULU) showed a 2.25% gain. Foot Locker (FL) was up 2.88% and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) rallied 3.53%.

