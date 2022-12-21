EQB announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Dec. 21, 2022 8:28 AM ETEQB Inc. (EQB:CA), EQB.PRC:CA, EQGPFEQGPFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • EQB (OTCPK:EQGPF) has filed and the TSX has approved, notice of EQB's intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for common shares and its non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 3.
  • The Co. intends to purchase a maximum of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.