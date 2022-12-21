EQB announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
- EQB (OTCPK:EQGPF) has filed and the TSX has approved, notice of EQB's intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for common shares and its non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 3.
- The Co. intends to purchase a maximum of 1.15M common shares and 0.29M of its preferred shares under the terms of the NCIB, representing, respectively, ~3.8% and 10% of the public float of such shares.
- As at Dec. 9, 2022, there were 37.52M common shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 30.26M common shares and 2.91M Preferred Shares were issued and outstanding and the public float was 2,886,800 Preferred Shares.
- Under its existing NCIB, the Co. repurchased 7,600 Preferred Shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted-average price of ~$24.92/Preferred Share for total cash consideration of $0.19M.
