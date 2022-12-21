Cintas GAAP EPS of $3.12 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.17B beats by $40M, raises full year outlook
Dec. 21, 2022 8:40 AM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cintas press release (NASDAQ:CTAS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.12 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $2.17B (+13.0% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
The organic revenue growth rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 12.8%.
- FY outlook: "We are increasing our full fiscal year financial guidance. We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $8.58 billion to $8.67 billion to a range of $8.67 billion to $8.75 billion (consensus of $8.64B) and diluted EPS from a range of $12.30 to $12.65 to a range of $12.50 to $12.80.(consensus of $12.57) "
