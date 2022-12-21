Zynerba delaying release of late-stage top-line results for Fragile X syndrome candidate
Dec. 21, 2022 8:46 AM ETZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) says top-line data for a phase 3 trial of its Fragile X syndrome treatment Zygel will now come in H1 2024 instead of H2 2023.
- The company said that high rates of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza as well as the continued impact of COVID-19 among participants and personnel has led to a higher than expected cancellations of initial screening visits.
- Despite the adjustment, Zynerba (ZYNE) expects to have enough cash to fund operations through mid 2024.
- Zygel is a clear gel containing cannabidiol.
