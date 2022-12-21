Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded to an investment rating of Market Perform from Outperform by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They said shares of the maker of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment had become overvalued in relation to estimates for its earnings.

Trane’s (TT) stock trades at 15 times the consensus estimate for 2023 EBITDA, compared with a multiple of 12 times for the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index (SP500), according to BMO.

“Downgrading stocks on valuation has admittedly been a poor decision over the past many years. And investors' interest in HVAC names has recently picked up, mainly owing to positive sentiment around robust orders for commercial-HVAC equipment and relative bullishness on nonresidential end markets heading into 2023,” John Joyner, analyst at BMO said in a Dec. 20 report. “However, we have less confidence in the back half of 2023 and 2024.”

BMO raised its EPS estimates for Trane (TT) for 2022 to 2024.

“Despite the lofty valuation, our downgrade does not represent a recommendation to sell the shares,” according to BMO. “Rather, we would prefer not to initiate a new position at current levels and see more attractive opportunities elsewhere.”

Trane's (TT) brands include American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Ameristar, Frigoblock, ICS Cool Energy, Oxbox, RunTru, Thermo King and Thermocold.

Trane’s (TT) stock has risen 40% from a 52-week low of $120.64 in June to $168.75 as of the close of Dec. 20.

The company is among the makers of HVAC equipment that may benefit from federal incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to buy energy-efficient equipment.

Seeking Alpha columnist Stephen Simpson rates Trane (TT) as a Hold on possible weakening demand. Contributor William Stamm has a Buy rating on Trane (TT) on its order backlog and dividend history.