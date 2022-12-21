World’s largest consumer discretionary ETF drops to a 29-month low

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY), which is the world’s largest exchange traded fund focused on the consumer discretionary sector, concluded Tuesday’s trading session with another decline, taking the ETF to a 29-month trading low.

With the slide, XLY finished in negative territory for the 12th time in the past 15 trading sessions. The fund ended trading at $129.87, its lowest finish since July 2, 2020.

XLY has dropped 38% in 2022. The ETF, which hit a record high of $215.06 a share on Nov. 22, 2022, has now fallen 39% since that peak. Meanwhile, investors withdrew $2.33B from the fund so far in 2022, as the sector has underperformed the Dow (DJI), S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND).

XLY is not the only consumer discretionary ETF to have dropped to more than a two-year trading low. Two other major funds have followed the same pattern: the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) and Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Year-to-date price action: XLY -38.3%, VCR -36.8%, and FDIS -36.9%.

The sector is looking to rebound in Wednesday's early action. Here's how the ETFs have fared in premarket trading: XLY +1.5%, VCR +0.6%, and FDIS +2.1%.

In broader financial news, stock indices opened higher on Wednesday after the major averages clawed back a gain in the previous session.