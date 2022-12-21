Capstone Green Energy secures order for a 600kw energy system

Dec. 21, 2022 8:56 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ:CGRN) exclusive Distribution partner for Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia, Laibach has secured an order for a Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbine system from Pomurske Mlekarne, a leading premium producer of dairy products.

  • The 600kW system is expected to be commissioned in Spring 2023

