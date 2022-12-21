Capstone Green Energy secures order for a 600kw energy system
Dec. 21, 2022 8:56 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ:CGRN) exclusive Distribution partner for Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia, Laibach has secured an order for a Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbine system from Pomurske Mlekarne, a leading premium producer of dairy products.
The 600kW system is expected to be commissioned in Spring 2023 at its Murska Sobota facility.
- The C600S microturbine is part of a major modernization project that includes a state-of-the-art steam system.
- ".....This recent order is another example of demand for our products and services from the commercial and industrial sector worldwide as companies seek to balance reliability, efficiency, and affordability. I appreciate our distributor's focus on educating and engaging these customers in Slovenia," said Darren Jamison, CEO of Capstone Green Energy.
