The Progressive reduces loss estimates from Hurricane Ian
Dec. 21, 2022 8:59 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Property and casualty insurer The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) reduced its loss estimates from Hurricane Ian.
- The hurricane made multiple landfalls beginning in late September.
- PGR now estimates losses and allocated loss adjustment expenses for its property business as of December-end to be $1B, prior to giving effect to reinsurance.
- The $1B amount reflects favorable development of $400M from its previously estimated loss and allocated loss adjustment expenses of $1.4B, reported as of Sep. 30.
- The company's estimates for vehicle losses, including boats and recreational vehicles, is essentially unchanged from November.
- The company said the change in loss estimates will not impact its results of operations for December.
- Source: Press Release
