Novan's EPI Health inks license deal with Japan's Sato Pharma for Rhofade skin cream

Dec. 21, 2022 8:59 AM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Kristin Chenoweth Hosts RHOFADE (Oxymetazoline HCl) Cream, 1% Launch Event in NYC

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) on Wednesday said its unit EPI Health had entered into a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical for Rhofade skin cream in Japan.
  • Shares of NOVN rose 7.8% to $1.25 in premarket trading.
  Rhofade cream is

