Venus stock surges 80% on FDA nod for skin resurfacing robotic device
Dec. 21, 2022 9:03 AM ETVenus Concept Inc. (VERO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Venus Concept's (NASDAQ:VERO) AI.ME next generation robotic technology for fractional skin resurfacing.
- "We are very pleased to receive the first FDA regulatory clearance for our non-surgical robotic technology platform, AI.ME," said Venus CEO Rajiv De Silva.
- The AI.ME robotic system uses an advanced visualization system and Artificial Intelligence algorithms to target the dermis.
- The company added that the system uses a smart array of micro-coring hollow punches to core and excise micro-skin fractions at a precise depth to remove up to 10% of skin in the treatment area, leading to collagen deposition and fractional skin resurfacing of the treated area.
- Toronto-based Venus plans to introduce the system in 2023, according to De Silva.
- VERO +82.34% to $0.46 premarket Dec. 21
