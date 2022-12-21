Venus stock surges 80% on FDA nod for skin resurfacing robotic device

Dec. 21, 2022 9:03 AM ETVenus Concept Inc. (VERO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Venus Concept's (NASDAQ:VERO) AI.ME next generation robotic technology for fractional skin resurfacing.
  • "We are very pleased to receive the first FDA regulatory clearance for our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.