Wall Street is not overly encouraged about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) despite better than feared results posted on Tuesday evening.

Shares of the Memphis-based transportation company moved higher in premarket trading on Wednesday, gaining 6.27% as cost-savings programs pushed earnings per share well above expectations. The profit performance appeared to overshadow softer than expected sales, a metric that is expected to remain under pressure into 2023.

However, Wall Street was less convinced that the business is turning the corner, voicing caution on the prospects for the company into a tougher macroeconomic environment in 2023.

We commend mgmt. for acting quickly and decisively after the F1Q result and delivering F2Q cost savings above their initial targets in addition to identifying more savings,” Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker wrote in a reaction note. “However, as commendable as the cost actions are, the real question investors will be asking is what these actions imply about the underlying revenue base.”

He advised that the stock remains a “show me” story and maintained a Hold-equivalent rating. Similarly, Wells Fargo kept a Hold-equivalent rating, highlighting the mixed nature of the quarter wherein cost-cuts are offset by steep volume declines.

Finally, Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell cut his price target on the stock to $196 from $202 based upon expected headwinds into 2023. He also maintained a Hold-equivalent rating alongside his contemporaries.

“The macro headwinds should come as little surprise, especially as the challenges are led by Europe, but the magnitude at which volume softness is hitting margins, particularly in the Express segment and also amid vast cost reductions, remains the biggest area of concern,” he told clients. “However, as long as savings do not come at the expense of revenue, the $3.7B of annual cost reductions this year, added to the $4B of structural cost savings to be derived from the DRIVE initiative through FY25 should result in meaningful margin reversion across all segments when volumes stop bleeding. Now it’s all about execution.”

Amid the uncertain execution and slower than previously anticipated volume recovery, he trimmed EPS targets through 2023 and 2024.

