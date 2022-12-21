Solid Power stock rises on expanded BMW R&D deal

Dec. 21, 2022 9:02 AM ETSolid Power, Inc. (SLDP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares gained +8% premarket on Wednesday after the battery cell developer expanded its joint development agreement with BMW Group.
  • The expanded deal will see Solid Power grant BMW an R&D license to its all-solid-state cell design and manufacturing know-how.

