CytoSorbents receives recommendation from DSMB to continue trial of DrugSorb-ATR

Dec. 21, 2022 9:05 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is trading ~4% higher premarket after it received the recommendation from the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board to continue the Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal – Ticagrelor (STAR-T) trial as planned without any modifications.
  • The STAR-T trial is a 120-patient, 30 center pivotal study to test the ability of DrugSorb-ATR to reduce perioperative bleeding by removing the antithrombotic agent, ticagrelor in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery.
  • DrugSorb-ATR reduces or prevents the bleeding risk by actively removing the drug during the surgery.
  • DrugSorb-ATR has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for this indication.

