Credit Suisse sees withdrawal stabilization, money returning at Swiss bank - report
Dec. 21, 2022
- Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) client withdrawals in its Swiss unit have stabilized and some customers have returned their money, André Helfenstein, head of the unit told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung Wednesday.
- When asked if the bank was offering its customers special rates to hold onto them, he said the company was using that option in a very targeted manner and only in the middle and upper customer segment.
- Credit Suisse (CS) American depositary shares rose 1.7% in Wednesday premarket trading.
- Meanwhile, the company's CSX digital banking product has exceeded its goal of ending the year with 200K customers, having broken the 300K mark "a few days ago," Helfenstein said. That segment is seeking to expand into the use of mortgages, investment, and pension solutions. "We are also looking into expanding CSX to include business customers and digital investing," he said.
- Struggling to get past a series of scandals, Credit Suisse (CS) completed a $2.4B capital raise that put pressure on its stock earlier this month as part of a sweeping restructuring.
