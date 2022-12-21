Credit Suisse sees withdrawal stabilization, money returning at Swiss bank - report

Dec. 21, 2022 9:07 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) client withdrawals in its Swiss unit have stabilized and some customers have returned their money, André Helfenstein, head of the unit told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung Wednesday.
  • When asked if the bank was offering

