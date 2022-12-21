Luna Innovations recently awarded contract with PT Freeport Indonesia
Dec. 21, 2022 8:48 AM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has been awarded a contract with PT Freeport Indonesia, an affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan, to provide an early-warning monitoring system for the West and East levees between the Otomona and Aikwa rivers in West Papua, Indonesia.
- Infrastructure monitoring applications like this are growing rapidly around the world, and Luna is well positioned to add significant value to customers that need robust, cost effective twenty-four seven monitoring of critical assets.
- “Our fiber sensing solutions are helping Freeport manage and mitigate risks by providing decision-ready information across very long linear assets,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna.
