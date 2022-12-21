Rekor announces $15M financing to strength cash position and accelerate business growth

Dec. 21, 2022 9:11 AM ETRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) announced it has executed a term sheet providing for the issuance of up to $15M in notes to solidify its cash position and to accelerate its growth plan.
  • Proceeds will provide necessary funding for company's execution plan

